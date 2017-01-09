Strikea s off! Crabbers restart search for Dungeness

The 11-day strike that halted Dungeness crabbing north of Bodega Bay has ended, thanks to a late Friday agreement to set a wholesale price for the tasty crustaceans. Fisherman and wholesalers set a price of $2.875 per pound of crabs, splitting the middle between the $2.75 the wholesalers were offering and the $3 crabbers were seeking, the Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.