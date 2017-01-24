State Parks to remove Half Moon Bay h...

State Parks to remove Half Moon Bay home threatened by cliff erosion

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: KRON 4

A California State Parks residence in Half Moon Bay is now inches from the side of an eroded cliff, and officials say it has to come down. The building on 6 Alcatraz Avenue still has a sturdy foundation, but a plan to remove the home is underway.

