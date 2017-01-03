Quick Bites, Jan. 4, 2017: New county...

Quick Bites, Jan. 4, 2017: New county food service rules take effect

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

To protect the environment, reduce litter and to encourage recycling and the composting of food service waste, the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors has approved new rules for all food service businesses and special events in the unincorporated areas of the county. They went into effect Sunday, Jan. 1. All to-go food service ware provided to customers in the unincorporated areas of the county must be recyclable or compostable, as certified by the Biodegradable Products Institute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Half Moon Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15) Dec 9 Musikologist 2
Steve Barrett (Feb '15) Dec '16 Lauren 2
News San Bruno snuffs out smoking: Attached unit ban... Nov '16 carol 1
News Vista, California Dumps Red Light Cameras Oct '16 SoapBox99 1
News Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15) Apr '16 CommonSense 5
News What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16) Feb '16 WooF 2
News Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09) Jan '16 Jay Arnold 5
See all Half Moon Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now

Half Moon Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Half Moon Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Half Moon Bay, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,929 • Total comments across all topics: 277,643,800

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC