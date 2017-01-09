Nearly 3,000 PG&E customers still wit...

Nearly 3,000 PG&E customers still without power

Monday Jan 9 Read more: KRON 4

PG&E crews have been working around the clock to repair power outages throughout the Bay Area since the weekend, caused by a storm that brought heavy rain and powerful winds resulting in mudslides and downed trees. As of 5:30 p.m. Monday, 2,720 customers were without power in the Bay Area, according to PG&E.

