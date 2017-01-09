Menlo-Atherton a 56-47 winner heading into league play
It's always a big event for Menlo-Atherton coach Mike Molieri when he goes up against Half Moon Bay and Rich Forslund, his mentor in Molieri's years as an assistant at Half Moon Bay and Riordan. So he was plenty pleased to come out with a 56-47 win Saturday at Menlo-Atherton.
