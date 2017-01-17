It's a slow winter for Dungeness crab...

It's a slow winter for Dungeness crab in Monterey Bay.

Thursday Jan 12

So far this season, Monterey Bay fishermen have caught just 14,000 pounds of crab, compared to 350,000 in Half Moon Bay. So far this season, Monterey Bay fishermen have caught just 14,000 pounds of crab, compared to 350,000 in Half Moon Bay.

