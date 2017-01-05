Hippie Vegan Techies Convert Half Moon Bay Farm To Animal Sanctuary
After retiring from her role as a dairy goat at another farm, Nibblets came to Sweet Farm near Half Moon Bay to rest out her golden years. Now Nibblets, or Mama Goat as the folks at Sweet Farm sometimes calls her, is put out to pasture, grazing her days away and "keeping the other goats from getting into too much trouble."
