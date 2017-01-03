Former Saison Chef Lives the Dream With Half Moon Bay Roadside Stand
After spending the last three years at Saison , helping blast it to number 27 on the World's 50 Best Restaurants list , Scott Clark has stepped away from the three-Michelin-star restaurant to open a roadside stand in Half Moon Bay. Called Dad's Luncheonette , it will be a casual, counter service stand that only operates Thursday through Sunday, to cater to the weekend crowds.
