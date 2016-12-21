Crab Fishing Strike Taking a Toll on ...

Crab Fishing Strike Taking a Toll on Fishers, Customers

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

A pier near Half Moon Bay that usually is packed with crab fishers selling their catch in early January was unusually quiet Monday as a strike nearly a week old kept the crab boats anchored. The crabbers went on strike after a major seafood wholesaler began offering them $2.75 a pound rather than the negotiated price of $3 a pound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Half Moon Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15) Dec 9 Musikologist 2
Steve Barrett (Feb '15) Dec '16 Lauren 2
News San Bruno snuffs out smoking: Attached unit ban... Nov '16 carol 1
News Vista, California Dumps Red Light Cameras Oct '16 SoapBox99 1
News Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15) Apr '16 CommonSense 5
News What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16) Feb '16 WooF 2
News Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09) Jan '16 Jay Arnold 5
See all Half Moon Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now

Half Moon Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Half Moon Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Half Moon Bay, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,480 • Total comments across all topics: 277,548,512

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC