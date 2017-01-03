Crab boats tied up as strike extends up and down West Coast

Dungeness crab could be harder to come by if hundreds of fishing boats remain tied up at docks from California to Washington state over a dispute between crabbers and seafood processors over the price of the sought-after crustaceans. Crab fleets that have been fishing in parts of Oregon and near San Francisco are now anchored, and other vessels in Washington state and northern California have opted not to go out as their season gears up, said John Corbin, a commercial crab fisherman in Warrenton, Oregon, and chairman of the Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission.

