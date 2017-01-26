Coast braces for effects of immigration reform: Community, city...
Bracing for the potential effects the nation's new president could have on Half Moon Bay's immigrant community, coastside residents and leaders gathered last week to discuss fears and provide resources. As the coastside represents one of San Mateo County's largest Hispanic populations, Half Moon Bay leaders have signed a pledge denouncing racism and supporting inclusion amongst people of all ethnicities or creeds.
