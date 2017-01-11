Carmen Lundy is a great reason to head to Half Moon Bay

Jazz singer/songwriter Carmen Lundy makes a rare appearance at Half Moon Bay's Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society on Jan. 15. A terrific jazz singer making a rare Bay Area stop, the musical story of Jesus and a rabble-rousing Bay Area dance troupe top our list of cool stuff to do in the Bay Area. 1 Carmen Lundy: She's primarily recognized as a jazz singer, but Lundy has compiled a rich and impressive career doing a lot of things.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.