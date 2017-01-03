Calif. farmers give consumers a chance to "meet their meat"
A pair of farmers who work about eight miles south of Half Moon Bay in California are trying to provide answers those questions by allowing consumers to "meet their meat," CBS San Francisco reported . He and his wife Anna Sweet bought the place about a year ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Half Moon Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec 9
|Musikologist
|2
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Dec '16
|Lauren
|2
|San Bruno snuffs out smoking: Attached unit ban...
|Nov '16
|carol
|1
|Vista, California Dumps Red Light Cameras
|Oct '16
|SoapBox99
|1
|Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15)
|Apr '16
|CommonSense
|5
|What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WooF
|2
|Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Jay Arnold
|5
Find what you want!
Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC