State exploring eminent domain to for...

State exploring eminent domain to force billionaire Vinod Khosla to open Northern California beach

Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

The California State Lands Commission decided Tuesday to explore condemnation proceedings as a way to gain public access to Martin's Beach, where landowner and Silicon Valley billionaire Vinod Khosla has restricted entry. If the panel decides to proceed, it will be the first time in the commission's 78-year history that it has used condemnation rules.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

