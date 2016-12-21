Special Tribute to Kirk Douglas: Next...

Special Tribute to Kirk Douglas: Next on TVC

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Child of Television

We'll celebrate the centennial birthday of screen legend Kirk Douglas on the next edition of TV CONFIDENTIAL, airing Dec. 9-12 at the following times and venues: Share-a-Vision Radio San Francisco Bay Area Friday 12/16 7pm ET, 4pm PT 10pm ET, 7pm PT Click on the Listen Live button at KSAV.org Use the TuneIn app on your smartphone and type in KSAV Hear us on the KSAV channel on CX Radio Brazil Hear us on your cell phone or landline number by dialing 712-432-4235 Indiana Talks Marion, IN Saturday 12/17 8pm ET, 5pm PT Sunday 12/18 6pm ET, 3pm PT Click on the player at IndianaTalks.com or use the TuneIn app on your smartphone and type in Indiana Talks KSCO AM-1080 and FM-104.1 San Jose, Santa Cruz and Salinas, CA KOMY AM-1340 La Selva Beach and Watsonville, CA Sunday 12/18 9am ET, 6am PT Also streaming at KSCO.com or use the TuneIn app on your smartphone and type in KSCO KHMB AM-1710 KHMV-LP ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Child of Television.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Half Moon Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15) Dec 9 Musikologist 2
Steve Barrett (Feb '15) Dec 1 Lauren 2
News San Bruno snuffs out smoking: Attached unit ban... Nov '16 carol 1
News Vista, California Dumps Red Light Cameras Oct '16 SoapBox99 1
News Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15) Apr '16 CommonSense 5
News What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16) Feb '16 WooF 2
News Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09) Jan '16 Jay Arnold 5
See all Half Moon Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now

Half Moon Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Half Moon Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Half Moon Bay, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,284 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,746

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC