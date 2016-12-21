Sneaky Octopus Spotted Slinking Around Peninsula Tide Pools
Vicky Vsquez, a graduate student with the Pacific Shark Research Center at the Moss Landing Marine Lab, was peeking around some tide pools at Pillar Point in Half Moon Bay on Tuesday when she stumbled upon a red octopus wriggling its way along the rocks. The cephalopod, which Vsquez described as being about the size of an apple or an orange, was larger than most that hang out around the tide pools, but to see the tentacle-armed creature crawl around above water wasn't too much of a surprise.
