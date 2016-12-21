Santa Cruz crabbers face a slow start to the season
Khevin Mellegers takes in the sight of 700-pounds of crab he collected on his boat Puffin, from 100 pots at a depth of about 165 feet. Mellegers offloads his crab to H & H Fish, where owner Hans Haveman says the crab season is producing meager hauls so far.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Half Moon Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec 9
|Musikologist
|2
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Dec 1
|Lauren
|2
|San Bruno snuffs out smoking: Attached unit ban...
|Nov '16
|carol
|1
|Vista, California Dumps Red Light Cameras
|Oct '16
|SoapBox99
|1
|Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15)
|Apr '16
|CommonSense
|5
|What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WooF
|2
|Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Jay Arnold
|5
Find what you want!
Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC