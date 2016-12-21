Paddleboarders Dress as Santas for Fi...

Paddleboarders Dress as Santas for First-Ever 'Santa Paddle'

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: NBC Bay Area

Coastside residents along the Peninsula organized the first-ever "Santa Paddle" this past weekend to ring in the holiday season in a very California-like fashion. Cassandra Clark and Wilson paddle on a board at the first Santa Paddle in Half Moon Bay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Half Moon Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15) Dec 9 Musikologist 2
Steve Barrett (Feb '15) Dec 1 Lauren 2
News San Bruno snuffs out smoking: Attached unit ban... Nov '16 carol 1
News Vista, California Dumps Red Light Cameras Oct '16 SoapBox99 1
News Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15) Apr '16 CommonSense 5
News What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16) Feb '16 WooF 2
News Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09) Jan '16 Jay Arnold 5
See all Half Moon Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now

Half Moon Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Half Moon Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Half Moon Bay, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,577 • Total comments across all topics: 277,269,857

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC