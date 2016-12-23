Man arrested for alleged sex assault at Mavericks Beach
A 20-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of attempting to rape his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend at Mavericks Beach last month, sheriff's officials said. The victim reported the assault on Nov. 30. She said that on Thanksgiving Day she had been at the popular surfing beach on Half Moon Bay with her ex-boyfriend, Erick Mendez-Corona, when he tried to rape her, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Half Moon Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec 9
|Musikologist
|2
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Dec 1
|Lauren
|2
|San Bruno snuffs out smoking: Attached unit ban...
|Nov '16
|carol
|1
|Vista, California Dumps Red Light Cameras
|Oct '16
|SoapBox99
|1
|Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15)
|Apr '16
|CommonSense
|5
|What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WooF
|2
|Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Jay Arnold
|5
Find what you want!
Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC