Man arrested for alleged sex assault ...

Man arrested for alleged sex assault at Mavericks Beach

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

A 20-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of attempting to rape his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend at Mavericks Beach last month, sheriff's officials said. The victim reported the assault on Nov. 30. She said that on Thanksgiving Day she had been at the popular surfing beach on Half Moon Bay with her ex-boyfriend, Erick Mendez-Corona, when he tried to rape her, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Half Moon Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15) Dec 9 Musikologist 2
Steve Barrett (Feb '15) Dec 1 Lauren 2
News San Bruno snuffs out smoking: Attached unit ban... Nov '16 carol 1
News Vista, California Dumps Red Light Cameras Oct '16 SoapBox99 1
News Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15) Apr '16 CommonSense 5
News What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16) Feb '16 WooF 2
News Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09) Jan '16 Jay Arnold 5
See all Half Moon Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Half Moon Bay Forum Now

Half Moon Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Half Moon Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Half Moon Bay, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,211 • Total comments across all topics: 277,474,345

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC