Man arrested for alleged sex assault at Mavericks Beach

A 20-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of attempting to rape his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend at Mavericks Beach last month, sheriff's officials said. The victim reported the assault on Nov. 30. She said that on Thanksgiving Day she had been at the popular surfing beach on Half Moon Bay with her ex-boyfriend, Erick Mendez-Corona, when he tried to rape her, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

