Holiday Activities on the Peninsula
Nights of Lights brought thousands out to downtown Half Moon Bay, California, where there was a "Parade of Lights," down the historic district, holiday performers and snow. Thousands poured into the Half Moon Bay historic district for the annual "Night of Lights" celebration to kick off a weekend of festivities in cities on the Peninsula.
Half Moon Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Mateo Music Thread (Oct '15)
|Dec 9
|Musikologist
|2
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Dec 1
|Lauren
|2
|San Bruno snuffs out smoking: Attached unit ban...
|Nov '16
|carol
|1
|Vista, California Dumps Red Light Cameras
|Oct '16
|SoapBox99
|1
|Future PayPal CEO Dan Schulman Makes First Publ... (Mar '15)
|Apr '16
|CommonSense
|5
|What's all the fuss about the Coastal Commission? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|WooF
|2
|Glance at the Past - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|Jay Arnold
|5
