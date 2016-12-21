High-End Discerning Travellers Targeted For Tourism Industry

Basseterre, St. Kitts : The Ministry of Tourism in St. Kitts and Nevis is focusing on attracting more high-end and discerning travellers as part of further developing the hotel and other key industries that depend heavily on tourist arrivals to the federation. In the 2017 Budget Address, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, stated that "national and foreign developers have continued to demonstrate confidence and commitment to the Federation through sustained investment in substantial projects that will expand the number of hotel rooms and amenities necessary to attract more high-end, discerning travellers."

