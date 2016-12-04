Half Moon Bay: Marooned fishermen rescued

Three East Bay men were rescued after their fishing boat lost power and capsized along the San Mateo County coast, Cal Fire reported. Shortly after noon on Saturday, Cal Fire received a 911 call from the 16-foot boat, which was about to run aground in a cove near Half Moon Bay, about half a mile south of where Verde Road meets Highway 1. The agency, which provides both fire protection and rescue operations for the Coastside, then fielded a call from witnesses who saw the boat capsize in the surf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.