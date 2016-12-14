Former landfill employees get jail time in fraud case
Three former employees at Ox Mountain Landfill just east of Half Moon Bay who pleaded no contest to participating in a fraud scheme were sentenced to jail Wednesday, Dec. 14, but had their charges reduced to misdemeanors. Isaac Molina-Lopez, 27, Rui Navalhas, 46, and Orlando Duarte Pires, 46, were all sentenced in the Redwood City courtroom of Judge Elizabeth Lee, District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said.
