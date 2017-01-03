Dungeness crabbers on strike from Cal...

Dungeness crabbers on strike from California to Canada

Friday Dec 30 Read more: The Miami Herald

Some consumers may have to settle for not-as-fresh Dungeness crab and others could wait a little longer for their first taste of the season as fishermen from Northern California to the Canadian border strike after wholesale buyers sought to lower the purchase price. The strike was extended Friday to include markets in San Francisco and Half Moon Bay, where customers have been able to buy the holiday dinner staple since November due to a season that opened in phases.

