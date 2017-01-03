Crab strike set to expand to San Fran...

Crab strike set to expand to San Francisco and Half Moon Bay by midnight

Friday Dec 30 Read more: Times-Standard

Dungeness crab fishermen continue to tie up in support of the $3.00/per pound price for Dungeness crabs in California, Oregon and Washington State. The $3.00 price had been being paid for all crab deliveries in California and Southern Oregon since November 15, 2016.

