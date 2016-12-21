Celebrate Devil's Slide Tunnels

Don't miss the Tom Lantos Tunnels @ Devil's Slide exhibit at the Pacifica Coastside Museum open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. Thanks to our pal, tunnelista Mitch Reid, for sharing this news clipping from the Half Moon Bay Review , marking the 20th anniversary of the vote for the tunnels:

