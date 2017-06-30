Wiregrass United Way receives huge budget boost
The Wiregrass United way just got a near $34,000 boost to their budget this year, according to the local area manager. The money was raised by donations at this year's Fireworks at the Fairgrounds event hosted by the National Peanut Festival.
