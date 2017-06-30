Birmingham PD: 3 robbery suspects arrested in Fairfield
Bill Cosby's retrial on charges he drugged and molested a woman more than a decade ago is set for November. Bill Cosby's retrial on charges he drugged and molested a woman more than a decade ago is set for November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Haleyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|leave tyler smith alone!
|Jun 15
|your times coming...
|8
|mash?
|May '17
|Chris
|1
|milf (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Stan
|13
|Parent: Phil Campbell High School rejects senio...
|Mar '17
|Kev from Michigan
|1
|Beware of Jason Edwards Remesnik THIEF (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|am a Thief
|11
|Tariffs aimed at helping Alabama company (Mar '11)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|3
|considering a visit back (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dawn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Haleyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC