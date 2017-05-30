Legislators: Fumbled school funding, gas tax may come back in special session
Walker County's House delegation say a special session of the Legislature this year may include a bill to distribute millions of dollars to school systems throughout the state, including schools in Walker and Winston counties, that fell through a Walker County's House delegation say a special session of the Legislature this year may include a bill to distribute millions of dollars to school systems throughout the state, including schools in Walker and Winston counties, that fell through the cracks in the closing days of the session. State Rep. Connie Rowe, R-Jasper, even predicts a gas tax that failed during the 2017 Regular Session may be brought up again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.
Add your comments below
Haleyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mash?
|May 26
|Chris
|1
|leave tyler smith alone!
|May 22
|payday
|6
|al
|May 15
|Jack
|3
|milf (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Stan
|13
|Parent: Phil Campbell High School rejects senio...
|Mar '17
|Kev from Michigan
|1
|Beware of Jason Edwards Remesnik THIEF (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|am a Thief
|11
|Tariffs aimed at helping Alabama company (Mar '11)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|3
Find what you want!
Search Haleyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC