Legislators: Fumbled school funding, ...

Legislators: Fumbled school funding, gas tax may come back in special session

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mountain Eagle

Walker County's House delegation say a special session of the Legislature this year may include a bill to distribute millions of dollars to school systems throughout the state, including schools in Walker and Winston counties, that fell through a Walker County's House delegation say a special session of the Legislature this year may include a bill to distribute millions of dollars to school systems throughout the state, including schools in Walker and Winston counties, that fell through the cracks in the closing days of the session. State Rep. Connie Rowe, R-Jasper, even predicts a gas tax that failed during the 2017 Regular Session may be brought up again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Haleyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mash? May 26 Chris 1
leave tyler smith alone! May 22 payday 6
al May 15 Jack 3
milf (Jun '09) Mar '17 Stan 13
News Parent: Phil Campbell High School rejects senio... Mar '17 Kev from Michigan 1
Beware of Jason Edwards Remesnik THIEF (Jul '12) Feb '17 am a Thief 11
News Tariffs aimed at helping Alabama company (Mar '11) Dec '16 Geezer files 3
See all Haleyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Haleyville Forum Now

Haleyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Haleyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Haleyville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,619 • Total comments across all topics: 281,505,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC