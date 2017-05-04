University of North Alabama student killed in Franklin County wreck
Hannah Bridgmon, 20, of Haleyville, was killed when the 2015 Dodge she was driving collided with a 1997 Kenworth at 8:40 a.m, Alabama State Troopers said. The crash happened on Alabama Highway 13 at the 278 mile marker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
