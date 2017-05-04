University of North Alabama student k...

University of North Alabama student killed in Franklin County wreck

Hannah Bridgmon, 20, of Haleyville, was killed when the 2015 Dodge she was driving collided with a 1997 Kenworth at 8:40 a.m, Alabama State Troopers said. The crash happened on Alabama Highway 13 at the 278 mile marker.

