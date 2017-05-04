UNA sophomore killed in car wreck

UNA sophomore killed in car wreck

13 hrs ago

Alabama State Trooper Jonathan Appling said a two-vehicle car crash Friday morning killed 20-year-old Hannah Bridgmon from Haleyville. Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the crash happened on Alabama 13 at mile marker 279, about four miles south of Phil Campbell.

