Mark Forester: Haleyville's hometown hero
Saturday morning, the seventh annual Mark Forester Memorial Walk will take place in Haleyville to honor their hometown hero, Mark Forester. On September 29th, 2010, Senior Airman Mark Forester, beloved son, brother and friend was killed in Afghanistan while attempting to save a fallen comrade.
