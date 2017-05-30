Made in America: Aderholt, Walmart tout Alabama factory
Congressman Robert Aderholt has been to Exxel Outdoor's plant in his hometown of Haleyville so many times, he jokes, he could give the tour that any visitor gets. The plant employs about 100 people and turns out around 2 million sleeping bags a year, in as many as 300 different varieties - including camouflage and Disney characters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Haleyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mash?
|May 26
|Chris
|1
|leave tyler smith alone!
|May 22
|payday
|6
|al
|May 15
|Jack
|3
|milf (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Stan
|13
|Parent: Phil Campbell High School rejects senio...
|Mar '17
|Kev from Michigan
|1
|Beware of Jason Edwards Remesnik THIEF (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|am a Thief
|11
|Tariffs aimed at helping Alabama company (Mar '11)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|3
Find what you want!
Search Haleyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC