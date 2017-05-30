Made in America: Aderholt, Walmart to...

Made in America: Aderholt, Walmart tout Alabama factory

Tuesday May 9

Congressman Robert Aderholt has been to Exxel Outdoor's plant in his hometown of Haleyville so many times, he jokes, he could give the tour that any visitor gets. The plant employs about 100 people and turns out around 2 million sleeping bags a year, in as many as 300 different varieties - including camouflage and Disney characters.

Haleyville, AL

