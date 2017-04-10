Moulton to visit other ball parks to ...

Moulton to visit other ball parks to study costs

The Moulton City Council is taking a closer look at the cost of the softball/youth baseball complex under construction at the city's park. At a work session Monday night, council members agreed to visit a few other cities' control buildings to compare features of the building planned for H.A. Alexander Park in Moulton.

