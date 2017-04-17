Haleyville Elementary School Receives...

Haleyville Elementary School Receives the Third Charlotte F. Lockhart ...

April 17, 2017 - Reading Horizons , a multisensory curriculum used to rapidly increase reading skills, is thrilled to present the Charlotte F. Lockhart Award for Excellence in Literacy Education to Haleyville Elementary School . The award will be presented to Haleyville at a school board meeting on April 25th.

