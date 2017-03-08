Police Reports

Police Reports

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mountain Eagle

Christopher Jerald Rogers, 29, Jasper: failure to appear - possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear - driving while suspended; failure to appear - operating vehicle w/o insurance Joshua Huel Grimes, 30, Jasper: manufacture of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana 2nd Christie Jo Hood, 40, Haleyville: possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana 2nd; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear The Daily Mountain Eagle will release arrest reports from area law enforcement agencies each week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Haleyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
milf (Jun '09) Mar 3 Stan 13
News Parent: Phil Campbell High School rejects senio... Mar 2 Kev from Michigan 1
Beware of Jason Edwards Remesnik THIEF (Jul '12) Feb 21 am a Thief 11
News Tariffs aimed at helping Alabama company (Mar '11) Dec '16 Geezer files 3
considering a visit back Sep '16 dawn 1
gold digger's (Apr '12) Aug '16 Kev from Michigan 6
Eric webster (Mar '16) Mar '16 Ticked off 1
See all Haleyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Haleyville Forum Now

Haleyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Haleyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Ebola
 

Haleyville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,556 • Total comments across all topics: 279,411,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC