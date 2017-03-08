Police Reports
Christopher Jerald Rogers, 29, Jasper: failure to appear - possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear - driving while suspended; failure to appear - operating vehicle w/o insurance Joshua Huel Grimes, 30, Jasper: manufacture of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana 2nd Christie Jo Hood, 40, Haleyville: possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana 2nd; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear The Daily Mountain Eagle will release arrest reports from area law enforcement agencies each week.
