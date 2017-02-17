Soon Dothan - Houston County Joint Communications Center and Emergency Center Will Open
HOUSTON COUNTY: Soon a long time goal will have been reached with the opening of the City of Dothan - Houston County Emergency Operations Center. In a facility costing around $ 5 million dollars the City of Dothan - Houston County E911Communications District will house the communications centers and Emergency Management Office for Dothan - Houston County.
