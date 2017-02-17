Soon Dothan - Houston County Joint Co...

Soon Dothan - Houston County Joint Communications Center and Emergency Center Will Open

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: RickeyStokesNews.com

HOUSTON COUNTY: Soon a long time goal will have been reached with the opening of the City of Dothan - Houston County Emergency Operations Center. In a facility costing around $ 5 million dollars the City of Dothan - Houston County E911Communications District will house the communications centers and Emergency Management Office for Dothan - Houston County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Haleyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
milf (Jun '09) Jan '17 Tom87 12
News Tariffs aimed at helping Alabama company (Mar '11) Dec '16 Geezer files 3
considering a visit back Sep '16 dawn 1
gold digger's (Apr '12) Aug '16 Kev from Michigan 6
Eric webster (Mar '16) Mar '16 Ticked off 1
Registered Voter (Feb '16) Feb '16 Bill Hickman 1
Northwest Alabamian newspaper/Crumpton and Tidw... (May '06) Dec '15 Stormy burnette 41
See all Haleyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Haleyville Forum Now

Haleyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Haleyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
 

Haleyville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,176 • Total comments across all topics: 279,006,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC