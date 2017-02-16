Police Reports
Jeremy Gene Jones, 35, Jasper: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement; failure to obey police; possession of drug paraphernalia Andrew Jared Daniel, 31, Jasper: contempt of court; illegal possession of prescription drugs; fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement Kala Faith Ballard, 29, Russellville: possession of a controlled substance; manufacture of a controlled substance 1st; illegal possession of prescription drug Misty Marie Stidham, 32, Haleyville: possession of a controlled substance; manufacture of a controlled substance 1st; illegal possession of prescription drug; failing to appear Tyler Lynn Dale, 25, Double Springs: robbery 3rd; assault 3rd ; unauthorized use of a vehicle; possession of drug paraphernalia Angela Kay Davis, 28, Double Springs: possession of a controlled substance; insufficient funds check ; possession of drug paraphernalia The Daily Mountain ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.
Add your comments below
Haleyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|milf (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Tom87
|12
|Tariffs aimed at helping Alabama company (Mar '11)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|3
|considering a visit back
|Sep '16
|dawn
|1
|gold digger's (Apr '12)
|Aug '16
|Kev from Michigan
|6
|Eric webster (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Ticked off
|1
|Registered Voter (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Bill Hickman
|1
|Northwest Alabamian newspaper/Crumpton and Tidw... (May '06)
|Dec '15
|Stormy burnette
|41
Find what you want!
Search Haleyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC