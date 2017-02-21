Police Reports
Leroney Herring Jr., 45, Huntsville: driving under the influence; reckless driving; improper pass on right; two counts - failure to signal; fail stop sign; run red light; speeding; attempting to elude Obie Lee Wright, 52, Haleyville: manufacture of a controlled substance 2nd; possession of a controlled substance; 2 counts - possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of prescription drugs Jimmy Dee Davis Jr., 28, Tuscumbia: receiving stolen property 2nd; carry brass knuckles/slingshot; illegal possession of tax-paid alcoholic beverages for private use Tyler Aaron Wyatt, 29, Cullman: possession of open container of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle; illegal possession of tax-paid alcoholic beverages for private use Samuel Blake McCool, 27, Lynn: bench warrant; possession of marijuana 2nd; illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia Keith Dee ... (more)
