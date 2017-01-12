Festival of the Cranes
A rare whooping crane spreads its wings along the shoreline at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Saturday. The darker birds are the common sand hill cranes.The annual Festival of the Cranes concludes today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Haleyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tariffs aimed at helping Alabama company (Mar '11)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|3
|considering a visit back
|Sep '16
|dawn
|1
|gold digger's (Apr '12)
|Aug '16
|Kev from Michigan
|6
|milf (Jun '09)
|May '16
|Jersey
|11
|Eric webster (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Ticked off
|1
|Registered Voter (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Bill Hickman
|1
|Northwest Alabamian newspaper/Crumpton and Tidw... (May '06)
|Dec '15
|Stormy burnette
|41
Find what you want!
Search Haleyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC