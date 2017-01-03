Storms, freezing rain in 24 hours? It's possible in parts of Alabama
Parts of Alabama could get severe storms, and other parts could have to deal with freezing rain during the weekend. Another strong Arctic cold front was expected to push into the state on Saturday, and it promises to bring both spring storms and winter mischief Saturday night into Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Haleyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tariffs aimed at helping Alabama company (Mar '11)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|3
|considering a visit back
|Sep '16
|dawn
|1
|gold digger's (Apr '12)
|Aug '16
|Kev from Michigan
|6
|milf (Jun '09)
|May '16
|Jersey
|11
|Eric webster (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Ticked off
|1
|Registered Voter (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Bill Hickman
|1
|Northwest Alabamian newspaper/Crumpton and Tidw... (May '06)
|Dec '15
|Stormy burnette
|41
