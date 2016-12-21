Pennsylvania man, 89, heads out to store, ends up in Alabama
A suburban Philadelphia man whose weekend trip to a neighborhood store somehow led to a 900-mile detour to Alabama is safely back with his family, thanks to breakfasting police officers who realized something... A suburban Philadelphia man whose weekend trip to a neighborhood store somehow led to a 900-mile detour to Alabama is safely back with his family, thanks to breakfasting police officers who realized something wasn't... A federal judge has declared a mistrial in the corruption trial of former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca after jurors said they were hopelessly deadlocked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Atlanta.
Add your comments below
Haleyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tariffs aimed at helping Alabama company (Mar '11)
|Dec 2
|Geezer files
|3
|considering a visit back
|Sep '16
|dawn
|1
|gold digger's (Apr '12)
|Aug '16
|Kev from Michigan
|6
|milf (Jun '09)
|May '16
|Jersey
|11
|Eric webster (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Ticked off
|1
|Registered Voter (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Bill Hickman
|1
|Northwest Alabamian newspaper/Crumpton and Tidw... (May '06)
|Dec '15
|Stormy burnette
|41
Find what you want!
Search Haleyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC