Pennsylvania man, 89, heads out to store, ends up in Alabama

A suburban Philadelphia man whose weekend trip to a neighborhood store somehow led to a 900-mile detour to Alabama is safely back with his family, thanks to breakfasting police officers who realized something... A suburban Philadelphia man whose weekend trip to a neighborhood store somehow led to a 900-mile detour to Alabama is safely back with his family, thanks to breakfasting police officers who realized something wasn't... A federal judge has declared a mistrial in the corruption trial of former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca after jurors said they were hopelessly deadlocked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Atlanta.