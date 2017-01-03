Gov. Bentley awards $1.3M to improve AL recreational venues
Gov. Robert Bentley's office announced Thursday that $1.3 million in grants have been awarded to enhance recreation opportunities in the state. These awards, made through the federal land and water conservation fund, will enable nine cities, a county, and a recreation board to improve parks and playgrounds in their communities.
