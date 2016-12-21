Christmas miracle! 89-year-old man with dementia is found 900 miles away from home after he takes wrong turn and disappears A family is calling it a Christmas miracle that their 89-year-old father with dementia was found almost 900 miles from home after being missing for two days. On Saturday, Jody Tarbutton left his home in Boothwyn, Pennsylvania in his silver Toyota for a local store only two miles away, but he became confused after taking a wrong turn in bad weather and ended up driving, and driving, and driving.

