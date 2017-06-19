Snow derails international bike race, but not unicyclists
Ben Richardson, Ned Rozbicki, Nathan Hoover and Jim Sowers completed the nearly 150-mile race course, taking turns riding. But, for the first time ever, the nearly 150-mile race from the Yukon to Haines was canceled when snow and slush compromised the safety of the course.
