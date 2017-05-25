Smoke-free workplaces bill deserves s...

Smoke-free workplaces bill deserves support

Sunday Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

The danger of secondhand smoke is not a new concern in Alaska. The city of Bethel went smoke-free in 1998 and, since then, Nome, Unalaska, Anchorage, Haines, Juneau, Valdez, Klawock, Skagway, Petersburg and Palmer have passed local laws supporting smoke-free air in all workplaces.

Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Haines, AK

