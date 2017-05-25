Smoke-free workplaces bill deserves support
The danger of secondhand smoke is not a new concern in Alaska. The city of Bethel went smoke-free in 1998 and, since then, Nome, Unalaska, Anchorage, Haines, Juneau, Valdez, Klawock, Skagway, Petersburg and Palmer have passed local laws supporting smoke-free air in all workplaces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Haines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|earthquakes
|May '17
|DaveT
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|30
|Carpet cleaning company (May '16)
|May '16
|SamGamgee
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
|4.8 earthquake rattles Southeast Alaska (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Vicky
|1
|Lance caldwell (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|a victim
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Alaska (Di... (Oct '10)
|Apr '13
|gee
|6
Find what you want!
Search Haines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC