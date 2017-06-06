Related:Witness: Plane in fatal Interior Alaska crash went into dive with engine running
The National Transportation Safety Board published an eyewitness account Tuesday of the May 27 crash in a preliminary report. Sam R. Brice, 81, and Howard A. "Buzz" Otis, 61, of Fairbanks and North Pole respectively were killed.
Haines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering moving to Haines!
|Tue
|MagicaLife
|1
|robert kipf
|Mon
|stormtrackdoppler
|1
|The M/V Taku.
|Jun 12
|Linda
|1
|earthquakes
|May '17
|DaveT
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|30
|Carpet cleaning company (May '16)
|May '16
|SamGamgee
|1
|$35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ann Marie
|1
