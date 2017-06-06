Pilot in fatal Southeast crash had shut off one of plane's engines, NTSB says

Tom Faverty peers into the wreckage of a Piper Comanche that crashed on the shore south of Haines on Saturday, May 27, 2017. As the tide came in, Faverty, wife Patricia, son Kirby, friend Steve Dice and tour guide Wiley Betz struggled to keep the plane afloat and wreck survivor Chan Valentine, trapped inside the wreckage, above water.

