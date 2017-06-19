No refunds after June snowfall cancel...

No refunds after June snowfall cancels Yukon-Alaska bike race

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: CBC News

Haines Junction was blanketed in fresh snow on Saturday morning, forcing the cancellation of the Kluane Chilkat International Bike Relay. An unwelcome dump of snow on the weekend cancelled one of Yukon's biggest annual sporting events, leaving hundreds of would-be competitors with t-shirts for an event that never happened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Haines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
robert kipf 9 hr stormtrackdoppler 1
News The M/V Taku. Jun 12 Linda 1
earthquakes May '17 DaveT 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 30
Carpet cleaning company (May '16) May '16 SamGamgee 1
News $35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Ann Marie 1
News 4.8 earthquake rattles Southeast Alaska (Nov '14) Nov '14 Vicky 1
See all Haines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Haines Forum Now

Haines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Haines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Haines, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,091 • Total comments across all topics: 281,877,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC