'Keep on going, keep dancing': How Ke...

'Keep on going, keep dancing': How Ken Baker helped inspire pride in Yukon First Nations culture

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: CBC News

Ken Baker's family describes him as a man who valued his Indigenous culture, and took great pride in sharing it, and in teaching and guiding younger generations to stay connected to it. Baker died in a road accident on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Haines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
earthquakes May '17 DaveT 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 30
Carpet cleaning company (May '16) May '16 SamGamgee 1
News $35 airfare and a cheap Alaska cruise: the week... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Ann Marie 1
News 4.8 earthquake rattles Southeast Alaska (Nov '14) Nov '14 Vicky 1
Lance caldwell (Oct '14) Oct '14 a victim 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Alaska (Di... (Oct '10) Apr '13 gee 6
See all Haines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Haines Forum Now

Haines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Haines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Haines, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,900 • Total comments across all topics: 281,566,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC